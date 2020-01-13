Justices Won't Review Tax On $377M Deemed Foreign Income

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to consider a Third Circuit decision upholding taxes on $377 million in foreign income a commodities trader's affiliate was deemed to have received from loans guaranteed by foreign partners. The U.S. Supreme Court declined the appeal of SIH Partners LLLP, which disputed taxes on deemed foreign income from a $1.5 billion loan. SIH argued a Third Circuit decision conflicted with holdings in other circuits. (AP) The high court justices, as usual, did not elaborate on their decision to decline the appeal. SIH Partners LLLP — an affiliate of Pennsylvania-based commodities trader Susquehanna International Group LLP —...

