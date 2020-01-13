Wash. Could Be Next To Enact Consumer Data Privacy Law

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:16 PM EST) -- Washington state lawmakers are almost entirely in agreement on the core elements of the latest version of proposed privacy legislation that would give residents more access to and control over their personal information while allowing for robust attorney general enforcement, the bill’s sponsor said Monday. If enacted, the Washington Privacy Act would mark a major addition to the emerging patchwork of state privacy laws kick-started by California's landmark Consumer Privacy Act, which was passed in 2018 and took effect on Jan. 1. The proposed Washington bill borrows elements of California's first-of-its-kind legislation, including the provisions that give consumers the right to find...

