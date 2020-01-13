College Hit With $300K Verdict For Forcing Teacher To Retire

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:09 PM EST) -- A Kansas federal jury on Friday found that a state community college had discriminated against an art teacher who had been at the school for decades because of his age and then forced him into early retirement for complaining about it, awarding him $300,000. After deliberating for less than a day following a three-day trial, the Wichita jury returned with a verdict in favor of plaintiff Roger Mathews, a former jewelry and ceramics instructor at Butler Community College who claimed the school began a campaign of age discrimination against him after a kiln caught fire in his classroom. Mathews had said...

