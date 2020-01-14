Former Head Of Ill. EPA Joins Thompson Coburn

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Thompson Coburn LLP has hired away a former director of the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency from Schiff Hardin LLP to be a partner in its environmental law practice, the firm announced. Renee Cipriano, who will be based in St. Louis in the role, joins the firm after 12 years at Schiff Hardin, where she was deputy leader of that firm's environmental group. She told Law360 in an interview Tuesday that the move was a "logical choice" both because of Thompson Coburn's strong environmental practice and because it means she can divide her legal work between Illinois and Missouri, where her husband...

