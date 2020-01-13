Record-Breaking Saudi Aramco IPO Raises Another $3.8B

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 4:18 PM EST) -- Saudi Aramco's record-breaking initial public offering soared to new heights after the state-backed oil conglomerate raised an additional $3.8 billion by selling more shares, putting an exclamation point on the largest IPO in history. Dhahran-based Saudi Aramco said on Sunday its underwriters sold an additional 450 million shares — on top of 3 billion shares sold in the base IPO — at 32 Saudi riyals ($8.53) each as part of an over-allotment option. White & Case LLP advised Saudi Aramco while Latham & Watkins LLP advised the underwriters as part of four firms that were involved in the transaction. The additional...

