Fed. Circ. Affirms Patent Wins For Coffee Pod Maker

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday handed a win to Eko, which makes reusable filters for Keurig machines, in a multifaceted patent case against rival Adrian Rivera Maynez. A three-judge panel upheld rulings out of Seattle that Adrian Rivera Maynez Enterprises Inc. infringed one of Eko Brands LLC's patents — though not willfully — and that claims from an Adrian Rivera Maynez patent asserted against Eko are invalid. Additionally, a majority of the panel said the Washington judge rightly found that Eko didn't infringe Adrian Rivera Maynez's patent before it was determined to be invalid. Barring U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie V. Reyna's...

