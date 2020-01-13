Dems Question DOL About Mental Health Parity Enforcement

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:14 PM EST) -- House Democrats on Monday asked the Employee Benefit Security Administration for more information about the agency’s efforts regarding the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act, saying that a suit against United Behavioral Health raised concerns about compliance with the statute. The letter — signed by all 28 Democrats on the House Education and Labor Committee — said that the lawmakers are “concerned about recent developments that have exposed large-scale failure to comply with parity law,” which requires health plans to treat mental health benefits the same as medical and surgical benefits. The letter pointed to a federal judge’s February 2019...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS