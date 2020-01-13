VMware Accused Of Trying To Destroy Rival At IP Trial Kickoff

Law360, Wilmington (January 13, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Cloud infrastructure company Cirba told a Delaware federal jury Monday that tech giant VMware is infringing two of its patents for valuable technology and has engaged in unfair competition that threatens to destroy it. During the start of a scheduled nine-day trial in front of U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark, Cirba Inc., which does business as Densify, asserted that VMware Inc. has for years tried to "roll over" its smaller competitor and unlawfully use Cirba's intellectual property for its own gain. "Evidence will show that [Densify] had to protect its patents or perish," Cirba's attorney Courtland L. Reichman of Reichman...

