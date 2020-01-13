NJ OKs SALT Cap Workaround For Pass-Through Businesses

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:44 PM EST) -- New Jersey will allow an optional entity-level tax on state pass-through businesses with a corresponding tax credit to get around the $10,000 federal cap on state and local tax deductions under a bill the governor signed Monday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill Monday that is designed to help small businesses get around the $10,000 federal cap on state and local tax deductions. (AP) S.B. 3246 and its companion, A.B. 4807, signed by Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, create an optional entity-level tax on pass-through businesses. If a business elects to be taxed through the new system, the law offers a refundable...

