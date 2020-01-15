House OKs Easing Path For Age Discrimination Suits

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- The House approved a bill Wednesday that would lower the bar for employees alleging age discrimination, with some Republicans joining Democrats in a push to override 2009 U.S. Supreme Court precedent. The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act would amend civil rights laws to treat age-related employment claims the same as complaints related to race, gender and other categories protected by separate statutes. Currently, age discrimination lawsuits must show that age was the decisive factor leading to an adverse employment decision. The bill would change that to require only that age discrimination be one of the factors. Wednesday's 261-155 vote saw all...

