Solar Panel Importer Can't Shake China Duties

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 1:16 PM EST) -- A solar panel importer failed to escape a duty order on modules from China, with the U.S. Court of International Trade batting away the company's argument that the U.S. Department of Commerce gave inconsistent rulings about the scope of the order. Judge Claire Kelly sided Monday with the Commerce Department's finding that the anti-dumping and countervailing duty orders on Chinese crystalline silicon photovoltaic products cover Aireko Construction LLC’s solar modules, saying it is backed by evidence. “Commerce’s determination that Aireko’s solar modules fell within the scope of the AD/CVD orders is supported by substantial evidence because … Commerce reasonably evaluated the...

