FDA Focus: What Ropes & Gray's Practice Chair Is Watching

Law360 (January 21, 2020, 4:19 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest installment of FDA Focus, Ropes & Gray's life sciences practice chair shares his thoughts on "woefully outdated" regulatory policies that need a soup-to-nuts overhaul, urgent issues confronting the new U.S. Food and Drug Administration commissioner and swirling uncertainty in the booming field of digital health. Greg Levine Greg Levine, a Washington, D.C.-based partner and BigLaw lifer, has been with Ropes & Gray LLP since 2008, when he joined after 12 years at Arnold & Porter. Levine earned his law degree from the Georgetown University Law Center in 1996 and now guides a practice with almost 30 lawyers in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS