AmerisourceBergen Loses Bid To Shield Opioid Docs

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 1:00 PM EST) -- In a potentially far-reaching decision Monday, the Delaware Chancery Court ordered AmerisourceBergen Corp. to provide stockholders with records on its compliance with opioid drug distribution controls, sweeping aside company claims that investor demands were too broad and lacked a "proper purpose." AmerisourceBergen is one of many companies caught up in a wave of public concern over opioid-related addiction and deaths. (AP) Vice Chancellor J. Travis Laster's 64-page decision concluded that the investors representing two worker benefit funds had ample right to seek and inspect formal board materials under Section 220 of Delaware's corporation laws. Further, the court authorized a deposition to...

