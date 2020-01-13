FDA Slams Theranos Execs’ ‘Unprecedented’ Doc Bid

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:22 PM EST) -- A U.S. Food and Drug Administration attorney on Monday criticized demands by former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes and another executive for internal documents to help them prepare their criminal defense against fraud charges, saying the scope of the requests are "wholly unprecedented” and diverting the agency’s valuable resources. During a hearing in San Jose, FDA attorney Stacy Amin told U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila that since April the agency has made “extraordinary efforts” to respond to document requests by Holmes and former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani. Amin said the agency has never been given such a short time...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS