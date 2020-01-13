Wine Co. Shareholder Objects To Report In $28.7M Award Row

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 9:35 PM EST) -- A Chilean wine company’s controlling shareholder on Monday clarified his objections to a Florida federal magistrate judge's findings on jurisdiction in an investor’s case looking to enforce a $28.7 million arbitral award, saying the investor can’t argue that he created an alter ego to escape payment. Juan Coderch, the controlling shareholder in the wine company Viña San Rafael and alleged alter ego NA Topco, said ancillary jurisdiction findings in U.S. Magistrate Judge Alicia M. Otazo-Reyes’ report and recommendations favor him. Coderch argued that the judge’s report rejects investor EGI-VSI LLC’s interpretation that enforcement jurisdiction imposes an obligation on the Florida-based alter...

