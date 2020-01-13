Bumble Bee's Executive Bonuses Approved In Ch. 11 Case

Law360, Wilmington (January 13, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Monday agreed to approve a key employee incentive plan covering 37 executives of canned seafood distributor Bumble Bee Inc., saying the evidence shows the covered employees were being properly motivated to achieve a worthwhile goal in the Chapter 11 case. During an oral ruling Monday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein said after hearing evidence during a hearing Friday she was convinced that paying the extra compensation was justified because the workers would be pushed to work outside their normal scope of duties while pursuing cost-saving efforts. Due to the bankruptcy filing, Bumble Bee has been...

