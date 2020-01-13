US Raps Maduro Loyalists For Blocking Venezuelan Assembly

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- The Trump administration sanctioned Venezuelan officials aligned with President Nicolás Maduro on Monday for attempting to “illegitimately seize control” of the country’s legislature and stonewall opposition leader Juan Guaidó. Earlier this month, Maduro’s security forces physically prevented a number of opposition lawmakers from entering Venezuela’s National Assembly as it held elections for its leadership. The move forced Guaidó — whom the U.S. has recognized as Venezuela’s rightful head of state — to hold his election at a different site, where he was re-elected to lead the nation’s legislature. “Treasury has designated seven corrupt National Assembly officials who, at the bidding of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS