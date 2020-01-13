Asset Manager Pleads Guilty In $164M Pump-and-Dump Scam

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:59 PM EST) -- The accused mastermind of a $164 million international pump-and-dump stock scheme pled guilty to securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities fraud in Boston federal court Monday. Roger "Rocket" Knox, 49, along with a group of others, operated a purported asset management firm based in Switzerland known as Silverton SA or Wintercap SA. The firm hid investors' control of penny stock companies before their shares were sold at inflated prices in an operation that spanned countries and continents, according to court documents. Knox, who founded the company, initially pled not guilty after he was indicted in 2018 but changed his plea to...

