4th Circ. Says Arbitration Was Waived In Iraqi $2M Loan Fight

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 10:02 PM EST) -- An Iraqi company's managing partner waived his right to arbitrate a dispute with a Texas nonprofit over an outstanding $2 million loan, the Fourth Circuit ruled on Monday, concluding that the man wasn't excused from asserting that right in related Iraqi proceedings. The circuit court agreed with the Iraq Middle Market Development Foundation in concluding that it wasn't a violation of Maryland law to enforce an Iraqi judgment favoring the nonprofit since Mohammed Harmoosh, a dual citizen of Iraq and the U.S. and a Maryland resident, had failed to raise the arbitration issue before the Iraqi court until after it had...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS