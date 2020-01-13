US Reverses China's Currency Manipulator Designation

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 8:11 PM EST) -- The Trump administration reversed its controversial move to label China a currency manipulator on Monday, touting progress in broader trade talks that the U.S. says led Beijing to make “enforceable commitments” against devaluing its yuan for competitive advantage. The U.S. Treasury Department slapped the manipulator label on China in August, significantly heightening its tensions with Beijing. In the months since, the two governments have reached what they term a “phase one” trade agreement — slated to be signed at the White House on Wednesday — that includes currency manipulation rules. “China has made enforceable commitments to refrain from competitive devaluation, while...

