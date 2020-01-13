NY Court Tosses State's Ban On Flavored Vape Liquid

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 7:26 PM EST) -- A New York Supreme Court justice has knocked down the state's emergency ban on the sale of most flavored e-liquids, granting the vaping industry a preliminary injunction after finding that New York's public health council overstepped its bounds. Acting Supreme Court Justice Catherine Cholakis sided with the Vapor Technology Association last week in its suit against the emergency regulations, which banned the sale of vape flavors except for menthol and tobacco. The ban on flavors extended to any liquid, regardless of whether it contained nicotine. The association has been fighting the regulations since they were first announced last fall. It told...

