Marvel Exec Wants Sanctions Against Litigious Neighbor

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:18 PM EST) -- Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter asked a Palm Beach court on Friday to sanction his neighbor for continuing to pursue a defamation suit accusing the executive of running a hate mail campaign against him even though someone else has already been identified as the culprit. Perlmutter and his wife Laura told the court that Canadian businessman Harold Peerenboom, who is their neighbor in Palm Beach, should face sanctions for litigating his suit against them when he has known for several years that David Smith, Peerenboom’s former employee, was behind the hate mail campaign. Smith was arrested in Canada in June 2017...

