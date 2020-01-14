Ill. Regulators Warn Pot Stores About Deals With Growers

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 10:21 PM EST) -- Illinois regulators have warned the state's brand new cannabis dispensaries that it knows some of them are getting too much of their inventory from a single cultivator, in violation of the state's newly enacted adult-use law. In an email sent Friday, Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation Cannabis Control Section Deputy Director Bret Bender said the department is aware that some dispensaries are getting more than 40% of their inventory from a single cultivator, which is against state law. The email was posted on Illinois political blog Capitol Fax, and a department spokesman confirmed its authenticity. The email said the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS