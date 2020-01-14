Conn. Justices Grapple With Home Collapse Coverage Query

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:15 PM EST) -- Main Street America Assurance Co. urged the Connecticut Supreme Court on Tuesday to rule that a pair of common exclusions in a policy it issued to a general contractor bar coverage for a judgment stemming from the collapse of a home during renovations, in a case of first impression under the state's law. Main Street's attorney, Scott T. Ober of Hassett & Donnelly PC, told the Connecticut justices during a hearing in Hartford that two "business risk" exclusions absolve the insurer of liability for a $558,000 judgment entered against its policyholder, general contractor New Beginnings Residential Renovations LLC, in the underlying...

