Fed. Circ. Seems Open To Restoring IP Suit Against Facebook

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Federal Circuit panel appeared receptive Monday to Mirror Worlds' argument that a district court erred by ruling that Facebook's news feed and timeline features don't infringe three Mirror Worlds patents for a system to display computer files in searchable, chronological streams. During a 40-minute hearing in Washington, D.C., Mirror Worlds Technologies LLC attorney Marc Aaron Fenster of Russ August & Kabat urged the panel to reverse a New York district court decision, saying it was "contrary to all evidence in the record." Much of the hearing focused on how the accused Facebook features obtain data that users see in their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS