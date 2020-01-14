Autonomous Vehicle Guidance Gives Industry Room To Grow

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- On Jan. 8, the U.S. Department of Transportation and the White House’s National Science and Technology Council issued version 4.0 of their guidance on the deployment of autonomous vehicles — referred to hereafter as AV 4.0. AV 4.0 outlines the U.S. government’s enterprise-wide involvement in AV policy and development, with the objective of signaling that the United States wants to be on the cutting edge of AV research, development and manufacturing. It does not discuss the DOT’s upcoming AV rulemaking or identify best practices (unlike past iterations), nor does it create binding requirements. But AV 4.0 makes clear that the White...

