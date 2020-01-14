International Paper, Occidental Face Suit Over La. Plume

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:39 PM EST) -- A Louisiana resident has hit International Paper Co., Occidental Petroleum Corp. and others with a putative class action suit alleging that the companies' prior wood treatment operations caused a toxic waste plume to migrate from the polluted site to his property. Larry W. Ashworth, a property owner in DeRidder, Louisiana, said when he was removing a tree stump from his property he encountered "dark-colored thick liquid" that could only be linked to former creosote treatment sites that allegedly allowed surface runoff or groundwater contamination to travel the five miles to his property. He said Monday in federal court that there are...

