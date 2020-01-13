Visa To Buy Fintech Co. Plaid For $5.3B

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- Visa said Monday it will pay $5.3 billion to acquire Plaid, a fintech company that allows users to connect financial accounts with various applications, jump-starting the global payments company's entry into fintech. The Plaid acquisition will serve as an entry point for Visa into new opportunities in the fintech industry across the globe, according to a news release. Visa had previously sought to dive into fintech by allying itself with the new Facebook-backed cryptocurrency Libra, before pulling out of the project days before the founding association officially launched in October. The addition of the Plaid business will further allow Visa to...

