Cigna Says Texas Clinics Filed $2M In False Claims

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 3:43 PM EST) -- Cigna's Texas subsidiary has claimed in federal court that a trio of a Dallas-area weight loss and pain clinics are shell companies that have for years stolen more than $1.9 million from the insurer through fraudulent claims and waived customer co-pays and fees. Cigna Healthcare of Texas Inc. filed a lawsuit Monday accusing Trivikram Reddy, an advanced practice registered nurse, and business manager Mary Boggan of using VCare Health Services PLLC, Waxahachie Medical PLLC and Texas Care Clinics PLLC to swindle the insurance company by filing claims for services that were never rendered or were rendered under false pretenses. The clinics,...

