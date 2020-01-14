IRS Arrests Michael Avenatti, Cutting State Bar Hearing Short

Law360, Los Angeles (January 14, 2020, 11:55 PM EST) -- IRS agents arrested embattled attorney Michael Avenatti in Los Angeles late Tuesday during a break in a hearing before the California State Bar, the U.S. attorney's office confirmed to Law360, saying he allegedly violated the terms of his pretrial release on charges he embezzled client funds. Michael Avenatti's arrest Tuesday cut short a hearing on whether his law license should be suspended while the California State Bar investigates disciplinary charges. (AP) On a day that saw Avenatti fighting legal battles on both coasts, IRS agents arrested him in the lobby of the California State Bar at about 6 p.m. and removed him...

