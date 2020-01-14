Credit Suisse To Answer $2B Fraud Case After Costs Warning

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 5:18 PM GMT) -- Credit Suisse has been ordered to respond to accusations that its bankers arranged a massive fraud and kickback scheme in a $2 billion debt scandal in Mozambique after a judge at a London court said Tuesday that more delay would create needless costs. Mark Pelling QC, sitting as a judge at the High Court, told lawyers for Credit Suisse International and Credit Suisse AG to turn over their 120-page defense submission in a week to form part of the African country's massive fraud lawsuit against the investment bank. “It is notorious that the longer complex cases are delayed the more convoluted...

