Insolvency Co. Hit With Costs For Failed Director Liability Suit

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 6:28 PM GMT) -- An insolvency practice that helped run litigation accusing two directors of fraud and breach of fiduciary duty was ordered on Tuesday to contribute over £100,000 to the costs of the action, which ultimately failed. Judge Antony Zacaroli handed down a third-party costs order against Griffins, an insolvency company, in favor of Gary and Sally Fielding, the former directors of now-defunct Burnden Holdings (UK) Ltd. Griffins had already been found liable to pay the Fieldings’ defense costs subject to a cap of £478,265 ($622,764), the amount it had contributed to the action brought by Burnden, which entered administration in October 2008, and its...

