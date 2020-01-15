Brown Rudnick Hires City Litigation Partner In London

Law360, London (January 15, 2020, 2:19 PM GMT) -- Brown Rudnick LLP has lured a new partner to join its litigation and arbitration practice who will focus on group litigation and class actions, the law firm said. Ravi Nayer will join as a partner from Pinsent Masons LLP, where he also served as a partner. He has experience in advising large financial services companies, including asset managers and insurers, Brown Rudnick said. Neil Micklethwaite, managing partner of Brown Rudnick's London office, said that Nayer’s “extensive experience of group litigation and other collective redress mechanisms in the U.K.” will be a tremendous asset to the firm’s clients. Collective claims are an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS