Ex-BHS Boss Ordered To Pay £9.5M Into Pension Scheme

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 2:28 PM GMT) -- Former BHS owner Dominic Chappell was ordered Tuesday to pay £9.5 million ($12.3 million) toward the defunct retailer’s pension plan after losing a legal challenge against the industry regulator at a London court. The Pensions Regulator served Chappell, who bought British Homes Stores for a nominal £1, with the demand following the conclusion of an appeals process after he failed to convince the Administrative Appeals Chamber, or Upper Tribunal, that he should not contribute. Chappell, who was running BHS when it collapsed in 2016 with a pension deficit of £571 million, had challenged the findings of the regulator’s determination panel that he...

