Cybercrime Ranked As Biggest Threat To Business

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 4:37 PM GMT) -- Business leaders and risk experts have said for the first time that the threat of cyber-warfare is their number one concern, a survey by German insurer Allianz AG published Tuesday has found. Allianz’s ninth annual report analyzing the biggest risks to the finance sector found that 39% of the 2,718 executives, insurers and experts surveyed considered data breaches and hacking to be their primary concern. The perils of climate change and the associated floods, fires and other catastrophic weather events was the fastest-growing concern within the industry, shooting up to its highest-ever ranking at seventh place. Joachim Müller, chief executive of...

