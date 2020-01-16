Dem Prez Candidates Tackle Native American Issues In Vegas

Law360 (January 16, 2020, 11:27 PM EST) -- Democratic presidential candidates made their pitch to Native American tribal leaders gathered in Las Vegas on Wednesday on how they’ll protect tribal sovereignty, tackle the opioid crisis in Native communities, spur tribal economic development and shape the courts to better handle tribal issues if elected. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., billionaire Tom Steyer, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, and former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg all took part in the final day of the second Native American Presidential Forum at the University of Las Vegas on Wednesday. The event is hosted by Native voting rights group Four Directions working with the National...

