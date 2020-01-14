SmileDirect Claims Calif. Dental Board Continuing Harassment

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:49 PM EST) -- SmileDirectClub has told a California federal court that the state's dental board is continuing a harassment campaign against one the company's affiliated dentists, despite a lawsuit alleging the board members are trying to squelch competition for teeth alignment services. SmileDirectClub LLC filed suit in October against more than a dozen staff, officers and members of the California Dental Board, along with up to 10 unnamed defendants, accusing them of violating antitrust law and the Constitution through an effort aimed at trying to head off the competitive threat posed by the company's business model. Rather than address the accusations in the suit...

