UK Judge Mulls Split Trial For Denmark's $1.9B Tax Fraud Suit

Law360, London (January 14, 2020, 4:36 PM GMT) -- Holding a single 50-week trial to resolve Denmark’s lawsuit accusing more than 70 companies and individuals of taking part in a $1.9 billion tax fraud against the Danish government would be “a last resort,” a judge in London said Tuesday. Judge Andrew Baker weighed the merits of splitting the trial at the first case management hearing in the massive litigation launched at the High Court by the Customs and Tax Administration of Denmark against pension plans and investment funds accused of cheating the country out of tax by wrongly claiming refunds. “Speaking provisionally, I find … a 50-week trial in this court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS