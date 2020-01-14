Ropes Helps Siguler Guff Grab Almost $1.6B For PE Fund

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:37 PM EST) -- Siguler Guff & Co., advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, has finalized its latest investment vehicle after collecting $1.575 billion from limited partners, with plans to target investments in small and lower middle-market companies based in the U.S., the New York-headquartered private equity firm said Tuesday. The fund, called Siguler Guff Small Buyout Opportunities Fund IV LP, was oversubscribed, blasted past its original target of $1.25 billion and closed at its hard cap after only six months of fundraising, according to a statement. More than 90% of investors that had invested in the previous iteration of this fund contributed to the...

