Badia Settles Trademark Dispute With Rival Spice Co.

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:54 PM EST) -- Gel Spice Co. told a Florida federal court late Monday that it has settled a dispute with Badia Spices Inc. and dropped its appeal of a jury verdict finding that Gel's products infringed trademarks for Badia's signature "Sazón Completa" spice mix. In a joint notice, Gel and Badia told the court they have reached a settlement and asked that the clerk release the $620,000 supersedeas bond that Gel has already posted to cover the $564,000 jury award for Badia. Additional details about the settlement were unavailable. Bayonne, New Jersey-based Gel was appealing the November 2018 jury verdict in favor of Badia...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS