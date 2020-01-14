NJ Appeals Court Shuts Down Injury Suit Over Bayer's Essure

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 4:34 PM EST) -- A New Jersey appeals court declined Tuesday to revive a suit against Bayer Corp. brought by a woman who alleges she was injured by the pharmaceutical giant’s birth control device Essure, saying the claims were preempted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s premarket approval for the device. A three-member panel said the trial court properly dismissed Arcelia Sandobal Gomez’s claims that Bayer lied and failed to warn patients about potential risks associated with the medical coil, which is implanted into the fallopian tubes to prevent pregnancy. Gomez said the device caused chronic bleeding and pain. Because Essure went through the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS