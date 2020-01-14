Workers Sue Fla. For Failing To Cover Sex Reassignment

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 2:42 PM EST) -- Two transgender Florida state workers have hit the Sunshine State with a lawsuit claiming it violated federal anti-discrimination law and the U.S. Constitution by refusing to pay for sex reassignment surgery through state-run health insurance plans. University of Florida employee Jami Claire and Kathryn Lane, an attorney with the Office of the Public Defender in the Second Judicial Circuit of Florida, filed a complaint in Florida federal court Monday claiming their employee health plans — implemented by the state — don’t cover care to treat gender dysphoria, a medical condition in which a person’s biological sex doesn’t match their gender identity....

