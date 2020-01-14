This Firm Secured The Most Utility Patents In 2019

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- One law firm has scored nearly 1,500 more utility patents in 2019 than the next closest firm, marking the fifth consecutive year it has landed the No. 1 spot in the latest ranking of law firms. For the fifth year running, Oblon McClelland Maier & Neustadt LLP held its top spot with 6,098 U.S. utility patents secured in 2019 — an increase from the 5,596 patents the firm secured in the previous year, according to the rankings published Tuesday by Harrity & Harrity LLP’s patent analytics team. var divElement = document.getElementById('viz1579045263568'); var vizElement = divElement.getElementsByTagName('object')[0]; vizElement.style.width='640px';vizElement.style.height='327px'; var scriptElement = document.createElement('script'); scriptElement.src...

