PBGC's First Merger Action Saves Pinched NY Union Fund

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 5:54 PM EST) -- The Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. said Tuesday that it used its authority to facilitate a plan merger under the Multiemployer Pension Reform Act of 2014 for the very first time, blessing a tie-up between two New York union locals' pension funds. The PBGC in its press release announced the approval of the facilitated merger between the Laborers International Union of North America Local 1000 Pension Fund, which is projected to reach insolvency in just six years, and the Laborers Local 235 Pension Fund. The agency expects the merger will lessen the losses it would have suffered from helping the Local 1000 plan in...

