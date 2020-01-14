WNBA Players Net Big Pay Boost In New Union Contract

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:52 PM EST) -- The Women's National Basketball Association and its players' union have reached a new collective bargaining agreement that will boost perks and pay, ensuring that the average player salary is more than $100,000 per year, they said Tuesday. The deal, which will kick in this season and run through 2027, includes various compensation boosts adding up to a 53 percent increase in total pay plus a host of new benefits, including full-salary maternity leave and cushier hotel and travel accommodations. "We approached these negotiations with a player-first agenda, and I am pleased that this agreement guarantees substantial increases in compensation and progressive...

