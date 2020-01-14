Dating Apps, Ad Firms Accused of Illegally Leaking User Data

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 9:14 PM EST) -- Dating app Grindr and advertising firms owned by Twitter and AT&T were accused Tuesday of flouting EU privacy law by sharing users' personal data, including their sexual orientation and precise GPS location, with advertisers without getting consent. The complaints were filed as part of a wide-ranging investigation released by the Norwegian Consumer Council revealing that users who log into dating apps like Grindr and OkCupid, as well as other apps that handle personal data like the period tracking app MyDays, unwittingly turn over detailed information about their devices, locations and preferences to third-party advertising companies. The consumer nonprofit, after asking cybersecurity company Mnemonic...

