FCC Dem Says Congress Must Set Pre-Auction C-Band Rules

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 3:23 PM EST) -- Congress must clarify how it expects the Federal Communications Commission to reclaim a valuable swath of satellite spectrum and specify how the billions of dollars in auction proceeds should be used before the agency proceeds with a public sale of that spectrum band, a Democratic FCC member told the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday. FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel testified in a Wednesday morning hearing that to avoid uncertainty and drawn-out lawsuits, lawmakers should set clear expectations for how the C-Band will be repurposed for mobile providers before the FCC’s work gets underway. “When it comes to the C-Band and midband spectrum,...

