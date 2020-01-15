Lawmakers Probe Easing Pot Research's Regulatory Gridlock

Law360 (January 15, 2020, 5:22 PM EST) -- During a House subcommittee hearing on cannabis policy Wednesday, lawmakers barely discussed any of the marijuana reform bills on the agenda, instead using much of the time to grill witnesses from federal agencies on what they could do to expedite further marijuana research with their existing powers. The recurring theme of the 3½-hour session was the catch-22 created by the Controlled Substances Act, which designated cannabis a Schedule I substance with no accepted medical use and erected a host of regulatory obstacles to those attempting to research it. This has led to a scarcity of data on marijuana's risks and benefits,...

