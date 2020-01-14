Green Groups Say Calif. Drilling Approvals Are Flawed

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 6:40 PM EST) -- The federal government failed to properly assess the environmental and health impacts of hydraulic fracturing on more than 1 million acres of land in California now open for oil and gas development, environmental groups said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. Green groups including the Sierra Club and the Center for Biological Diversity said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management violated the National Environmental Policy Act when it approved in December a supplemental environmental impact statement that supports a resource management plan that in turn allows the fossil fuel exploration. This is the second lawsuit the groups have filed recently against the...

