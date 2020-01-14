Justices Unsure What's Needed For Trademark Profits

Law360 (January 14, 2020, 7:35 PM EST) -- The justices of the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday wrestled at oral arguments over when trademark infringers must fork over their profits to a brand owner, offering few clues as to whether they believe such violators must have acted willfully to be hit with that penalty. Hearing the case Romag Fasteners Inc. v. Fossil Inc., the justices pressed both sides to explain what Congress meant when it wrote in the Lanham Act that such profits can be awarded to trademark owners according to "principles of equity." Lower courts have split over that question. Some say "equity" means that profits are only...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS